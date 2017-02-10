Murder Suspect’s $4-Billion Bond Ordered Reduced

A $4-billion bond set by a Bell County Justice of the Peace has been lowered to $150-thousand by a State District Judge.

Justice of the peace Claudia Brown set the multi-billion dollar bond for Antonio Willis out of frustration over what she sees as a trend of setting high bonds to keep accused criminals behind bars until their trials.

Brown called that trend “ridiculous.”

Willis surrendered to police this week. He is a suspect in a murder in Killeen late last year.

Brown initially wanted to set the bond at $100-thousand–which drew protests from prosecutors who wanted a higher bond.