A dog rescued by Animal Care Services last month has died.

The Belgian Malinois got a lot of attention when officials there needed help figuring out what a tattoo in the dog’s ear meant.

KSAT says the malnourished dog died days after being brought in.

The tattoo traced the dog back to a Belgian town.

The original owner said he sold the dog in 2014 to a man in a San Antonio park — who claimed he needed the dog for protection.