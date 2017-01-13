NAACP to Hold 2018 Convention in S.A.

The NAACP will bring its yearly convention to San Antonio in 2018.

Exact dates for the 109th NAACP Convention have yet to be determined–but it will happen in July of 2018 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

More than ten-thousand people are expected to attend the Convention–which is expected to bring an economic impact of up to $10-million to the Alamo City.

In a statement, Mayor Ivy Taylor said “As a lifetime member of the NAACP and Mayor of San Antonio, I’m excited to see both coming together for such a big event during an historic year.”

The City of San Antonio will hold its Tricentennial celebration in 2018.

The NAACP Convention is seen as a major political event. Past speakers at Conventions have included President Barack Obama, Former President Bill Clinton, and Vice-President Joe Biden.

A speaker’s list will be announced at a later date.