Nacho Concession Pioneer Dead at 84

By Don Morgan

His creation is a mainstay at sporting events, concerts and movies around the world. Frank Liberto has died at the age of 84.

Liberto is credited with creating the concession nacho back in 1976 and a year later, he created Ricos Products. The company’s familiar smiling cheese logo is seen on trucks and in stadiums around the world.

Liberto was a San Antonio native and a graduate of St. Mary’s University.

He also served in the U.S Army, eventually retiring with the rank of Captain.

The family ask that in lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, the Oblate School of Theology or the Lighthouse for the Blind in San Antonio.