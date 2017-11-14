Narvaiz Enters Race to Replace Smith

By Don Morgan

A former Mayor of San Marcos is entering the race to replace Congressman Lamar Smith. Smith has served the states 21st Congressional District for decades and after hearing from several people who supported her in the past, Susan Narvaiz decided she was going to run.

“I met with a lot of supporters and family and fiends and after a lot of prayer and encouragement, I came to the decision to run.”

Narvaiz says this is the time for new leadership in Washington.

“This is the time for someone from the outside to come in with new ideas and a fresh perspective. I can’t thank Congressman Smith enough for the work he has done representing Texas and the 21st district. He’s a grandparent, just like me, and his heart is with his family.”

The Republican talked about the challenges in the country’s future.

“We are at such an important crossroads and we need to keep a Conservative lawmakers in Washington who is not going to be afraid to fight for those core values.”