National TV show to feature Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies

The national TV spotlight will shine on the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office next week when the show COPS airs an episode featuring local deputies.

Paramount Network crews filmed deputies on the job for two months last fall, but you probably won’t see Sheriff Javier Salazar on the program.

“We wanted to highlight the deputies that actually are out there doing the work on the streets. We showed them the hard work that our deputies are doing day in and day out,” said Salazar.

The sheriff had been contacted by COPS producers when he was a San Antonio police sergeant working in the

SAPD public information office.

“We never could make it happen at that other agency (SAPD),” he said. When he took over the sheriff’s office, he called Paramount and invited them to ride along with deputies, in hopes of boosting recruiting efforts.

The TV crews got enough footage late last year for two episodes.

“They got at least one drug arrest. They got one pursuit where one suspect was taken into custody fairly quickly,” said Salazar.

He wouldn’t reveal any more details.

“I’ll have to let you all stay tuned. I don’t want to do any spoilers,” said the sheriff.

Paramount Network, the former Spike TV, plans to air the first segment featuring Bexar County deputies Monday night. Salazar says the second episode will air July 23.