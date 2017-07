By KTSA News Staff

We now know the name of a man who drowned in the Comal River in New Braunfels Tuesday.

The body of 29-year old Jorge Gonzalez from Baytown was pulled from the water near the San Antonio Street Bridge just before Noon.

Foul play is not suspected, though the exact cause of Gonzalez’s death will be determined by an autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 22-year old man’s body was pulled from Medina Lake Tuesday Afternoon.

His identity has not yet been released.