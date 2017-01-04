NB Hit and Run Victim Identified

We now know the name of the woman killed in a hit and run in New Braunfels late Tuesday Morning.

35-year old Tara Wood was killed on the southbound side of I-35 as she was trying to cross the highway. Police said the driver of the vehicle that struck her did not stop. The investigation left the road closed in the area for about an hour.

Investigators continue to ask the public for help in finding the vehicle and its driver. Comal County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for any information that leads to an arrest or a Grand Jury indictment.

Anyone with information can call (830) 620-TIPS, and remain anonymous.

You can also leave a tip online: http://comalcrimestoppers.org