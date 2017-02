NBC News has come completely unhinged as they seek to demonize President Donald Trump.

First, we learned that it was a Today show staffer who apparently released the infamous Trump/Billy Bush video as an attempt to derail the Trump campaign. The effort obviously came up short.

Now NBC News is featuring this video showing supposed “real” children, as opposed to “fake” children (actors), expressing their outright fear of President Donald Trump.

Exploitative much?