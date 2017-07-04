NBPD: Man Drowns in Comal River

New Braunfels police say a man’s body was pulled from the Comal River on Independence Day.

Police and fire crews responded to the 300 block of South Gilbert Avenue, the area just downstream from the San Antonio Street Bridge, for reports of a possible drowning just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

A group of river-goers had located the unidentified man who was not conscious or breathing. First responders attempted unsuccessful lifesaving measures.

Although foul play is not suspected, the man’s death will remain under investigation pending final results of an autopsy.

Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses.