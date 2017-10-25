NBPD Searching for Missing Man

By Bill O’Neil

*****Update: Police say Dome has been found safe*****

The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing and potentially endangered man.

27-year old Aaron Dome left his Mission Hills Ranch subdivision home Tuesday evening–without telling family members where he was going.

Dome, who suffers from several medial issues is without his needed medications. He left in a 2007 white Toyota Tundra pickup, with a Texas tag of FKV 9299.

Dome, who is white, stands about 5 foot 7 inches and weighs about 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes with buzz-cut style hair.

Anyone who sees him, or knows anything about where Dome might be–is asked to call 911.