NBU, CPS Energy Assisting With Harvey Recovery

By Pilar Arias

New Braunfels Utilities crews are doing what they can to assist with hurricane recovery efforts.

NBU Public Affairs Manager Gretchen Reuwer said crews will be helping the Guadalupe Valley Electric Cooperative and the public works department in the city of Yoakum this week.

“This is what we do,” Reuwer said. “You have to have a heart of a public servant and to be able to take care of your own community as well as the surrounding communities, is really a source of pride for us.”

NBU’s electric system was spared the brunt of the storm.

“We had scattered outages throughout the weekend, you know that was to be expected, but nothing that lasted more than an hour or so,” Reuwer said.

CPS Energy is also sending crews to Schulenberg.

Those workers will leave San Antonio by 10 AM Wednesday.