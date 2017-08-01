NBU Inching Closer to Stage 2 Watering Restrictions

By Don Morgan

The hot, dry weather is taking it’s toll on the Edwards Aquifer.

Gretchen Reuwer at NBU says the water level has dropped by half a foot each day since they enacted Stage 1 water restrictions. But with no rain in the forecast Reuwer says they’ll be taking restrictions to Stage 2 in the next couple of days.

“NBU customers are doing a great job in conserving water. But in spite of their efforts, we are seeing water levels drop to the point where Stage 2 Restrictions are necessary.”

Reuwer says it’s going to mean some minor changes for NBU customers.

“You’ll still be able to use your irrigation system one day a week between 8pm and 10am based on the last number of your street address. With stage 2, the only change comes with the use of a hand held hose, bucket, drip irrigation system or soaker hose that does not spray water. If you want to use any of those, you’ll have to do it between the hours of 8pm and 10am.”

She says customers can check out their website to stay up to date on water restrictions.