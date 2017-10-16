NE Side Shooting Kills One, Injures Another

By Elizabeth Ruiz

One young man is dead, another was wounded in a shooting early Monday in the Northeast Side.

The men told Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies they were driving around when two Hispanic males shot them. The victims managed to drive to the parking lot of the H-E-B store on FM 78 where they called for help around 1:30 this morning.

One man was transported to San Antonio Military Medical Center with several gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead just before 3 this morning.

The other man was shot in the hand and the search continues for the gunmen.