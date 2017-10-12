Never Seen Alamo Artifacts Unveiled

By Pilar Arias

An exciting event celebrating Texas Archaeology Month took place at the Alamo Thursday morning.

Never before seen artifacts from the last 50 years of archaeological digs were unveiled to the public.

“Any time I have a chance to go see the history of my forefathers that were here, I’m going to take time to go do that,” Vincent Huizar said.

More than 2,500 archaeological sites are recorded in San Antonio and Bexar County, according to a news release.

“It’s exciting. It’s so nice that so many people came out,” city of San Antonio archaeologist Kay Hindes said. “So it shows the interest, I think, in the Alamo.”

The artifacts were only in display inside Alamo Hall for the day. Hindes said they would be going to the Center for Archaeological Research at the University of Texas at San Antonio.