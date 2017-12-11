Flying private? There’s an app for that

Ever longed to be able to book that last minute flight on a jet for a low price?

There’s now an app for that.

“We’re a combination of Uber, Ebay and Kayak,” TapJets founder and CEO Eugene Kesselman told KTSA. “Book a private jet directly from people who operate jets.”

Kesselman said this app helps connect people who are looking to fly private with jet operators who would otherwise be flying an empty plane.

“So what we have done is allow operators to offer it on a ‘name your own price’,” stated the TapJets creator. “Think of it like a Priceline.”

Operators are happy with the extra cash and customers can get good deals.

TapJets also simplifies the private flight booking process, which Kesselman said currently involves brokers.

This new booking flexibility makes it easier to line up that weekend get away without the hassle TSA security screening — or other people.

“Now you can start thinking where if it is you and six of your buddies going up to ski or play golf somewhere, great idea to share the flight and then the cost becomes more like a first class ticket,” Kesselman explained.

Or, if you happen to be someone who has never flown private, the site gives you a taste of what the possibilities are.

From a more practical standpoint, the Texas-based site offers more flight options if you wanted to fly into or out of your local airport rather than going to the closest commercial airport.

“You as a consumer can now go to a website and say ‘Show me what my options are to go from point ‘A’ to point ‘B,'” Kesselman said.

The site says you can arrive as late as 15 minutes before departure time to make your flight. That is a departure from the two to three hours suggested by the TSA.

Passengers must still follow TSA rules and procedures. Firearms need to be unloaded and in a locked case throughout the flight.