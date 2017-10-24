New Area Code Takes Effect

The San Antonio metropolitan area now has a new area code.

The 7-2-6 area code went into effect Monday, marking the city’s first area code change since breaking away from 5-1-2 in the late 1980s.

Nothing about your existing number, whether it is a land line, a cell phone, an office phone, or even a fax machine, will change.

While previous area code additions have been geographically based, 7-2-6 is an overlay.

That means it will be assigned to new cell phones and land lines, but existing phone numbers with a 2-1-0 area code will not change.