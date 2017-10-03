New Braunfels ISD to Unveil Three New Schools in October

By Don Morgan

It’s going to be a busy month for the New Braunfels ISD as they cut the ribbons on three new schools.

The Districts Rebecca Villareal tells us the community is growing fast so they needed to do something in order to accommodate all of the new students.

So they included funding for the new schools in the 2015 bond.

Two of the new schools will be for students in grades K through 5. The Voss Farms Elementary, which has it’s ribbon cutting at 5:30 Wednesday afternoon is on Paymeyer.

A ribbon cutting on the 23rd for Veramendi Elementary on Oak Run Parkway and the next day, the ribbon will be cut on the Lone Star Early Childhood Center on West San Antonio Street.

The ceremonies will feature some musical performances by the students and tours of the school buildings.