New Braunfels man charged in fatal shooting

A New Braunfels man was killed after being shot in the chest late Monday night.

New Braunfels police say officers got to the home on Windgate Drive at around 11:40 p.m. and found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The officers immediately began life-saving measures with paramedics eventually taking over. The man — identified as 36-year-old Eleazar Longoria — would die at the scene.

Detectives began their investigation and arrested 37-year-old Paul Roberts. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

It’s not clear why police suspect Roberts committed the shooting or what led up to Longoria’s death.

Police say they are still investigating.