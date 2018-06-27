New Braunfels police explain how to utilize a traffic circle

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels police are trying to help drivers figure their way around the city’s Main Plaza.

If you aren’t familiar with how a roundabout works, the city of New Braunfels has video explaining how to work around it.

If you are looking to only go a quarter of the way around, be in the right lane and exit at the first exit.

If you are looking to go half way around, be in the right lane, pass the first exit and use the second exit.

If you need to go three-quarters of the way around, use the left lane until you get half way around, merge into the right lane, and then exit.