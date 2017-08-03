New Coaster Coming to Fiesta Texas

Wonder Woman will be represented at Fiesta Texas.

The park announced a new roller coaster is coming in 2018.

Park President Jeffrey Siebert tells us the Wonder Woman Roller Coaster has some new technology which allows for some pretty acrobatic maneuvers other coasters can’t do. The highlight will be the 90 degree drop form over 100 feet.

He says they are already getting things in place and the coaster will be ready for spring break 2018.

You can get a look at the new attraction at Six Flags dot com.