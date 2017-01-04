New Congress Gets to Work

They’ve been sworn in, so it’s time for the new Congress to get to work.

“We have a real opportunity to deliver some good things for the American people,” Congressman Will Hurd told KTSA News.

His top priority is protecting the homeland and “real tax reform, where we can make it simpler, flatter, fairer for all Americans, where we can make it to where we supercharge the economy based on how we tax businesses.”

“I think there’s going to be a lot of effort to repeal a lot of things that President Obama and the Democrats passed,” Congressman Henry Cuellar said.

For one, he thinks healthcare will be targeted.

“I think the right approach to do is look at what works, keep it, what doesn’t work, you either repeal or modify,” he said.