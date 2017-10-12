New Details Emerge in Texas Tech Shooting

By Bill O’Neil

New details are emerging in the shooting death of a Texas Tech University police officer Monday night.

We now know Lubbock Police pulled 19-year old Hollis Daniels over a short time after a home was burglarized Sunday night–and he refused to allow officers to search his car.

“They looked at a few avenues… ultimately, it would have been unconstitutional for the officers to search the vehicle” Stevens said, adding “There was no arrestable charge, there was nothing to hold the individual on at that time… so they released him.”

A gun was later reported stolen from that home. In addition to a capital murder charge, Daniels now faces a federal charge for possession of a stolen firearm.

Stevens also said the investigation shows Daniels was not being interrogated at the time Officer Floyd East, Jr was shot and killed inside the Texas Tech University police station.

“That’s not the case…. he was being processed to be booked in to the jail” Stevens said.

Stevens also said Daniels was searched before the shooting, though he did not comment specifically on Texas Tech Police policy and procedures.

“He was searched during his time in custody–but unfortunately… he was able to gain access to a weapon” Stevens said.