New Details in Shooting of TX Tech Officer

By KTSA News Staff

New details are emerging in the murder of a Texas Tech University police officer.

According to an affidavit, the 19-year old freshman from Seguin who pulled the trigger has confessed to the shooting.

Police had taken Hollis Daniels in for questioning after officers found drugs inside of his room Monday. The affidavit says Daniels was not in handcuffs while being questioned by Officer Floyd East, Jr.

The shooting happened after a second officer had left the room.

Daniels was captured by police a short time later–after sparking a lock down of the campus in Lubbock. In the report, police said Daniels told them he had “done something illogical” and he was the one who “shot their friend.”

Daniels faces a capital murder charge.