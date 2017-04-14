New Developments in Poteet Gator Picture Controversy

New details are emerging in the controversy surrounding as picture taken of a man and his son sitting on the back of an alligator at an exhibit during the recent Poteet Strawberry Festival.

Gary Saurage told KTSA News he has spoken with the animal rights activists who voiced protest after seeing that picture.

“I think they’re going to be the first to tell you they jumped the gun on this a little bit” Saurage said.

Specifically, the activists don’t like what they see as an inhumane message contained in the picture.

“Maybe we need to pull back a little bit from letting anybody sit on an alligator… but maybe just sit to the side of it” Saurage said, adding “I’m willing to look at that.. that’s who I am.”

Saurage remains confident in his mission, and believes the State of Texas will continue to back his refuge in the Beaumont area–which was started 12-years ago as a rescue for alligators.

“Before we came around… the only other option the alligator had was to be made boots and belts and eaten” Saurage said, also telling us the Poteet Strawberry Festival did invite his group back for next year–though he’s unsure if that invitation will stand in light of the controversy generated by the picture.