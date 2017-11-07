New District 5 Housing Initiative Pilot Announced

By Pilar Arias

Community partners, along with San Antonio District 5 Councilwoman Shirley Gonzales, announced a housing initiative pilot program Tuesday afternoon.

“We know that people want to come back to their old neighborhoods, they just don’t have anywhere to go so we’re hoping that this will create opportunities for people,” Gonzales said during a press conference.

The housing pilot seeks to strengthen access to quality housing in District 5 the following ways:

– Connect low and moderate income residents to housing resources that fit their needs

– Leverage greater investment in housing in District 5, including a mix of home ownership and rental that respects the cultural and historical assets of the west side

– Protect residents from predatory market activity and prevent involuntary displacement

The Mexican American Unity Council, or MUAC, will establish a community housing center to provide a central access point for housing related services. Other key partners in the program include the University of Texas at San Antonio College of Public Policy, LiftFund and the National Association for Latino Community Asset Builders (NALCAB).

District 5 has a total population of about 126,000. More than 56 percent of households are owner occupied. The median household income is just under $29,000. All of the statistics were provided on a fact sheet from NALCAB.