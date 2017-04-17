New ER Opening in New Braunfels

As the area around New Braunfels continues to grow at a rapid pace, so does the need for more health care options.

Matt Cross at Physicians Premier says they are opening a new stand alone emergency room in New Braunfels to help take the load off many of the area hospitals as they struggle to keep up with the expanding population.

Beginning Tuesday morning , Physicians Premier Emergency Room will be open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at Highway 46 West on the Oak Run Plaza.

Cross says before they start seeing patients they want the community to come by and check out the new facility. An open house today will give you the chance to meet the staff, hear about the services they’ll offer and you can also find out how to win some Spurs playoff tickets.

The open house is from 4 until 7 today and they will start seeing patients at 7 tomorrow morning.