New Flights Coming to SA International

By Bill O’Neil

More options for flyers will soon arrive at San Antonio International Airport.

Southwest Airlines will add flights to Oakland and Fort Lauderdale starting next July–which brings the number of new flights added to the airport over the last year and a half to a total of twenty. That includes eight brand new destinations.

“Such as Oakland and Fort Lauderdale–and the other twelve flights are expansions of non-stop service to existing markets” City Manager Sheryl Sculley said.

She also said the additional flights will make flying more attractive for people in the Alamo City.

“Then, we have more competitive pricing–which means lower prices for our residents” Sculley said.

San Antonio International has seen its total number of flyers grow on a monthly basis for each of the last 15 months.