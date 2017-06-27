New Inspection Station Opens at S.A. Intl

By Pilar Arias

Those flying to San Antonio from international destinations on private aircraft or small charters now have a new facility to be processed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

City and airport officials celebrated the completion of the new expansion project with the grand opening of the General Aviation Federal Inspection Station Tuesday morning.

Port Director Lois Hunter is excited the new GA/FIS will be more efficient.

“The private aircraft would come and actually commingle with the commercial aircraft … which is a safety issue,” Hunter said. “Segregating them off site to another area is just a win-win for everybody.”

Expedited construction was made possible by a public/private partnership between the city and INNOVA Aerospace. Last year, while the facility was under construction, San Antonio International Airport processed more than 22,000 international general aviation arriving passengers and over 4,200 general aviation aircraft through the temporary customs area in Terminal A.