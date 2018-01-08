New Law Clears Road For Vets To Obtain CDL

A bill to make it easier for Veterans to get a Commercial Driver’s License is now law.

It’s called the Jobs for Our Heroes act authored by Senator John Cornyn. It streamlines the process for active military and veterans to apply for a CDL.

Cornyn says many vets leave the military with the skills they need to get a commercial driver’s license and the law makes it easier to transfer what they’ve learned in the armed forces to civilian life.

Veterans will now be exempt from all or a portion of civilian commercial vehicle driving tests if they had experience driving similar vehicles while in the armed forces or reserves.

The legislation makes it easier for veterans to receive the DOT-required health examination they need in order to hold a commercial driver’s license.