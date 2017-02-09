New Mental Health Training for Jail Guards

With county jails becoming some of the largest mental health facilities in the nation, corrections officers are finding they’re not prepared.

That’s why a new training model has been developed here in Texas.

Limestone County Sheriff Dennis Wilson tells us the new model was developed at Sam Houston State University. The biggest change is going to be the number of training hours officers will receive.

Currently it’s about 5 hours of mental health training but Wilson says the new model adds another 40 hours.

He says Texas will be the first state to use the training model. That’s because there are so many rural areas with little to no access to mental health professionals.