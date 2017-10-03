New Monument Revealed at Bexar County Courthouse

By Pilar Arias

A new monument dedicated to Texas Legislative Medal of Honor recipients outside the Bexar County Courthouse.

Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Wolff was joined by colleagues during the unveiling.

“This has been a long time coming. I know that the Cisneros family has been working on this diligently, spoke with my office, spoke with Paul’s office,” Wolff said.



Only 12 men have been bestowed the medal. Of them, eight names with military ties are on the plaque.

The Texas Legislative Medal of Honor is awarded to a member of the state or federal military forces designated by concurrent resolution of the legislature who voluntarily performs a deed of personal bravery or self-sacrifice involving risk of life that is so conspicuous as to clearly distribute the person for gallantry and intrepidity above the person’s comrades.