New Name for Lee HS–A Lot Like the Old One

By Bill O’Neil

A new name for what was Robert E. Lee High School sounds a lot like the old name.

The North East Independent School District’s Board of Trustees voted 5 to 2 Monday Night to officially change the school’s name to Legacy of Educational Excellence. The school will be referred to by the District as Lee High School.

One apparent big factor for the Board was the cost of changing the school’s name.

“Depending on the new name, the cost to the District could be extensive” said NEISD Board President Shannon Grona, adding “The marquee, signs around the campus, the end zone, all of the athletic uniforms, dance, cheer and band uniforms, etc. As a trustee, it is our responsibility to be fiscally responsible.”

The board voted to change the school’s name during its meeting August 29th. The District collected more than 24-hundred suggested names in September. Just 542 met the Board’s criteria that the name be an idea rather than a person, should be wholesome and stand the test of time.

The Robert E. Lee High School name will remain in place for the remainder of the current school year. The District will use that time to decide on the school’s colors and a mascot.