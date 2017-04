There’s been a lot of legislation concerning the energy sector being brought up in the Texas House.

One issue that’s getting a lot of attention are proposed changes to the Texas Railroad Commission.

Kim Bolado at Shale Magazine says most of the proposals would keep the agency in tact.

However, there are lawmakers who feel that since the agency oversee so many facets of the energy sector and public safety, there should be some alterations.

Kym Bolado