New National Historic Landmark in S.A.

You would think a city with as much history as San Antonio would be packed with designated national historic landmarks.

For years, only three landmarks could make that claim.

There’s the Alamo of course. Also Fort Sam Houston and the Espada Aqueduct are the others.

Now there’s a 4th landmark added to that list.

It’s the homestead of one of the states founding fathers, Jose Antonio Navarro.

Georgia Ruiz Davis is the Site Manager at the Casa Navarro on South Laredo.

While the site doesn’t get as much attention as other historic locations in San Antonio, Davis feels the designation vindicates the work they do to maintain Casa Navarro.

“It offers us a level of protection going forward.”