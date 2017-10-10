New Poem By Sean Rima.

New poem I just wrote, in my car, for my wife and daughter…

“Echoes.”

She asks me to remove

my shirt and lay down on

my side, and then

she warns me

the jelly will be cold.

She turns down the lights,

and presses the device

against my chest,

and there it is:

My beating heart,

on a laptop screen,

going boom boom boom.

For fifty years, it has

maintained the drum line

of the song of my life,

beating faster

when I’m falling in love,

then slowing down into

a sad waltz when I am

aching or saying Goodbye,

boom, boom, boom, boom.

Getting sloppy in

the rhythm when I’ve had

too much, then going

Buddy Rich on me,

in the morning,

leaving beads of cold

sweat down my neck and

across my naked back,

as I try to sleep it off,

but my stubborn

heart won’t let me,

boomboomboomboom.

Swelling a bit, like the

break in a Beatles song,

when I see my daughter

walking towards me

on the concourse,

then shrinking

again when she

has to fly away,

this old poet’s heart

a torch song in an

empty bar at last call:

Boom. Boom. Boom.

Still, when the encore plays,

and I turn out the lights,

and wrap my arm around

your tiny waist then

touch my chest

to your back, the

beat finds the tempo

of you, my love, and

there, in dream,

we become a

Billy Joe Shaver tune,

thanking Jesus for

another day, and I am

thinking this as the nurse

asks me if I’m doing okay,

and I quote my dad–

“Well, I woke up with a pulse,

so I guess I’m doing fine,”

and that’s a true damn thing,

ba-boom, ba-boom, ba-boom.

_______

Copyright 2017 by Sean Rima.

Check out Sean’s poetry at the link:

