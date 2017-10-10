New Poem By Sean Rima.

New poem I just wrote, in my car, for my wife and daughter…
“Echoes.”
She asks me to remove
my shirt and lay down on
my side, and then
she warns me
the jelly will be cold.
She turns down the lights,
and presses the device
against my chest,
and there it is:
My beating heart,
on a laptop screen,
going boom boom boom.
For fifty years, it has
maintained the drum line
of the song of my life,
beating faster
when I’m falling in love,
then slowing down into
a sad waltz when I am
aching or saying Goodbye,
boom, boom, boom, boom.
Getting sloppy in
the rhythm when I’ve had
too much, then going
Buddy Rich on me,
in the morning,
leaving beads of cold
sweat down my neck and
across my naked back,
as I try to sleep it off,
but my stubborn
heart won’t let me,
boomboomboomboom.
Swelling a bit, like the
break in a Beatles song,
when I see my daughter
walking towards me
on the concourse,
then shrinking
again when she
has to fly away,
this old poet’s heart
a torch song in an
empty bar at last call:
Boom. Boom. Boom.
Still, when the encore plays,
and I turn out the lights,
and wrap my arm around
your tiny waist then
touch my chest
to your back, the
beat finds the tempo
of you, my love, and
there, in dream,
we become a
Billy Joe Shaver tune,
thanking Jesus for
another day, and I am
thinking this as the nurse
asks me if I’m doing okay,
and I quote my dad–
“Well, I woke up with a pulse,
so I guess I’m doing fine,”
and that’s a true damn thing,
ba-boom, ba-boom, ba-boom.
_______
Copyright 2017 by Sean Rima.
Check out Sean’s poetry at the link:
https://www.amazon.com/Wild-West-Show-Complete-2001-2016/dp/1365986942/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1507653178&sr=8-1&keywords=sean+rima+west+show