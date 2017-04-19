New President At Baylor

Baylor University has hired its first female president .

Linda Livingstone comes to Baylor from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where she has been a dean and professor of management.

Her academic career includes previous administrative and teaching roles at Pepperdine University and Baylor.

She’s showing up at a crucial time. Baylor faces lawsuits from about a dozen women, as well as criticism from state lawmakers and prominent donors about how the school handled several sexual assault claims.