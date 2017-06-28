New Program to Assist Military Vets

A new program designed to put area veterans in touch with the services that are available for them has been launched.

It’s called Texas serves and Hernan Rozemberg at AACOG says this is the first time it’s been offered in Texas so why not launch it in Military City USA.

Veterans can stop by any of their service providers and get put on a registry. It’s links all of the area veterans services agencies, kind of like one stop shopping for services.

If you would like to learn more about Texas Serves head to http://www.aacog.com/