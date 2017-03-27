New Push to Bring Baseball to Inner Cities

Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus in action during a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

It’s called the National Urban Professional Baseball League and the goal is to give more inner city youth a shot at the big leagues.

Coach Michael Mayden tells us they also want to create more diversity in baseball while creating some fun, family entertainment.

However, he admits the league’s biggest obstacle is finding inner city youth that want to play ball. He says inner city baseball is dying.

Ari Temkin at ESPN San Antonio says young people are losing interest in baseball and it’s probably because the game moves too slow to keep their attention. He says there’s not suddenly 100 reasons why kids aren’t interested in baseball anymore, they’re just not.

The league is hoping to get young people playing again and they’re holding tryouts in Texas this spring.

