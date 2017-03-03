New Push to Clean Up Portions of Bexar County

Piles of trash in areas of northeast Bexar County are making the area unsafe and unmarketable.

County Commissioner Tommy Calvert is joining Senator Jose’ Menendez and Representative Barbra Gervin-Hawkins to file a bill that would give Commissioner’s Court the authority to remove the trash by requiring solid waste services.

Calvert says the bill would make it easier to hold landlords and property owners more accountable for getting rid of the trash.

Calvert expressed his frustration over the growing trash piles that make it tougher for him to encourage new businesses and housing developments in the area.

He says the garbage is a matter of public safety and if it’s not taken care of, the area will see fewer businesses and increasing crime rates.

Calvert, Menendez and Gervin-Hawkins will hold a press conference Friday Afternoon at 2 at 7400 Crestway Drive.