New Requirement Coming for Young Drivers

By Don Morgan

The Texas Department of Public Safety has a new requirement for young drivers.

Starting September 1st, drivers between the ages of 18 and 24 are going to have to take a one hour course on distracted driving.

With more young people getting into wrecks because they’re not paying attention, DPS wants to make sure they’re aware of what could happen if they’re distracted while behind the wheel.

DPS Sgt. Deon Cockrell tells us it’s basically a video that goes over the dangers of distracted driving and it features people whose lives have been impacted by motorists who weren’t focused on the road.

Again, the course is going to be mandatory as of September 1st. Sgt. Cockrell says the course if offered through Impact Texas Driver and if you need answers, they can be found here.