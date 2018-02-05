New reservoir to supply water to North Texas

PARIS, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has approved Texas’ first new reservoir in 30 years with hopes of providing water to North Texas’ rapidly growing population.

The Dallas Morning News reports that construction of the Lower Bois d’Arc Creek Reservoir will begin in spring, northeast of Bonham. The $1.2 billion project is expected to be a key water source for the 1.7 million people living in 80 North Texas communities, a population projected to double over the next half-century.

The project will include a reservoir dam and intake, a raw water pipeline, a water treatment plant and an environmental mitigation area.

Robert Thurmond is president of the North Texas Municipal Water District’s board of directors. He says the approval is “a major milestone for a critical project.”