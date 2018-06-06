New roundabout opening soon in San Antonio

A new roundabout is set to open in downtown San Antonio and the city wants to make sure you are ready.

The roundabout is set to open near the Central Library — which will be fed by Main, Navarro and San Pedro — on Monday.

Because such intersections are rare in San Antonio, the city wants to make sure drivers are ready for the circular intersection.

Main, Navarro & San Pedro Roundabout from San Antonio TCI on Vimeo.

The city says this new intersection will allow a continuous flow of traffic without any signal lights while also decreasing speeds to improve safety.

It also claimed an intersection like this, which is new to San Antonio and may be unfamiliar to most drivers, reduces the chance of crashes and allowing drivers more time to see pedestrians.

The roundabout cost $6 million to build. Construction is expected to continue through July, which will keep North Main and Camden closed until it is completed.