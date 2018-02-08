Are there new rules to dating within the workplace? (Audio) KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi reads a new piece describing rules for the workplace when it comes to dating coworkers in a #MeToo world. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW jack riccardiktsaSan Antonio Related Content Extremely Random Thoughts On A Sultry Summer Night Thirty-nine years ago, in a galaxy far, far away Wrappin’ With Jack Needs Your Cash Donation ... If You Are A Democrat, I Have A Question For You About That Hillary “Body Double” Story... President Kennedy, I’m sorry for 2016