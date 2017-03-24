New S.A. Area Code to Move One Step Closer

San Antonio is set to take another step toward a new area code this weekend.

“Local calls can be dialed with either seven digits–as is currently done–or, ten digits” Terry Hadley with the Public Utility Commission of Texas told KTSA News, describing Saturday’s start of the “permissive” dialing period.

That “permissive” period will last for six-months.

“The permissive period is scheduled to end on September 23rd–when mandatory ten-digit local dialing will be required” Hadley said, adding now might be a good time to get in to the habit of dialing ten digits to make a local call.

“They have six months to do it, but if you think about it… the sooner the better” Hadley said.

Starting in late September, San Antonio will be assigned a second area code–726–to go with the existing 210–making ten-digit dialing a necessity.