New “Sanctuary City” Controversy in Texas

A new “sanctuary city” controversy has been touched off in Texas–this time by a police officer in Fort Worth.

Earlier this week, Officer Daniel Segura posted a video on Facebook–in which he said in Spanish Fort Worth Police are not immigration officers, and crime victims can seek help without fear of being deported.

Segura said he posted the video online after getting constant messages from people claiming to be scared as a result of the recent debate centering around so-called “sanctuary cities” in Texas. A Texas Senate panel early Friday Morning favorably recommended a bill aimed at banning “sanctuary city” practices, following a very lengthy hearing for which hundreds of people signed up to testify.

In separate statements following the posting of Segura’s video, both the Mayor of Fort Worth and the Fort Worth Police Department said all laws are enforced there–and Fort Worth is not a “sanctuary city.”