New Study Shows Fewer Expect to Leave Debt Behind

How much debt will you leave behind?

Bankrate did a survey about that topic and they found fewer people expect to leave behind a financial burden than ever before.

Matt Schulz tells us only 12 percent of the people they surveyed plan to die with some debt.

He also told us the average age people expect to have all of their debt paid off has also dropped to 53 years old.

What’s leading to all that? Schulz says a better employment picture, a strong stock market and maybe even the election is leading people to feel more confident financially.