New Year–Big Jump in Gas Prices

The new year begins with a big jump in prices at gas pumps around the Alamo City–and the experts will tell you there’s more pain at the pump to come.

A new report shows the San Antonio average climbed by seven-cents per gallon over the last week–driven completely by OPEC’s production cut–which is set to take effect this month.

Russia–which is an oil-producing country that is not an OPEC member–has also said it will go along with the production cut.

“As a result, we’re seeing global crude oil prices moving up, and we’re also seeing wholesale and retail prices here in the U.S. climbing higher” Gregg Laskoski with Gasbuddy.com told KTSA News.

“We see in San Antonio, today’s average is 39-cents higher than where we were a year ago, while the national average is also about 35-cents higher” Laskoski said, adding “Prices in 2017 will certainly come in on average quite a bit higher than where we were in 2016.”

With rising prices likely to be a theme for much of the year, many will be asking just how high those prices will go–and just how much pain will we feel when we pull up at the gas pump to fill up.

“I don’t think we’re going to see $3 per gallon gasoline in Texas–but, we will see a handful of cities across the country that will get to that level” Laskoski said.

Is there any sign of relief at the pump? Laskoski said the usual reduction in demand for fuel in the winter could help at least flatten out these increasing pump prices–for a little while.

“In recent years, we have seen prices flatten in January and early February before we saw the annual push that we see every year at spring time (when refineries transition to the more expensive summer blend fuel)” Laskoski said.