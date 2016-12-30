What to do on New Year’s Eve?

So what are your favorite New Year’s customs?

Wallethub has just put out a new survey asking Americans how they plan on ringing in the new year and it seems most are sticking with the standards watching the ball drop on TV while partying at home or at a friend’s house.

The survey also looked into how much New Years can cost you. The average New Year’s celebration cost just under 200 bucks. That’s not much….unless you got a DWI. That could set you back about 10 grand.

If you’re going to be out away from home, you’re not alone. Millions travel 30 miles or more form home with the most popular New Year’s destinations being Orlando, Florida, New York City and Honolulu, Hawaii.

No matter how or where you celebrate, have a safe and happy new year.