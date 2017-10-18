NFL Stands For Not For Long If They Don’t Fix The Hot Mess

Of course the NFL didn’t ask it’s players to stand for the anthem – they can’t.

They’ve painted themselves into a corner from which they can’t get out.

The league is in the middle of it’s fall meetings, and Commish Goodell told the media after the Tuesday round that they had good talks, and that he committed the league and the owners to working on the social justice issues the players are concerned about, but that he didn’t push them to stand during the National Anthem.

Some of the players disputed Goodell’s assessment with statement’s like, “It was a waste of my Tuesday, man.”

Meanwhile, the ratings for MNF are in and it isn’t good for the league, owners, players, or sponsors.

Nothing’s changed – it’s still a big hot mess.